YISD ends grab & go food services at 5 campuses

Cafeteria workers fill buses to distribute grab and go lunches from Conte Community School in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Monday, March 16,2020. The lunches provide a good meal for children while schools are closed due to coronavirus. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The start of construction projects and declining numbers of family participation will mark the end of Grab & Go meal service at five Ysleta ISD Campuses.

The final day for Grab & Go meals at Capistrano Elementary, Ramona Elementary, and Tierra Del Sol Elementary was Friday, May 29. Families in these neighborhoods are invited to pick up meals beginning Monday, June 1 at nearby sites:

  • Ysleta High School (8600 Alameda Ave.)
  • Constance Hulbert Elementary (7755 Franklin Dr.)
  • Hanks High (2001 Lee Trevino Dr.)

On Friday, June 5, the Grab & Go meal service will end at Bel Air High School and Parkland Middle. Families in those communities are invited to pick up meals at Bel Air Middle (7909 Ranchland Dr.), or Parkland High (5932 Quail Lane) beginning Monday, June 8.

