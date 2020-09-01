YISD, Canutillo ISD prepare for limited in-person instruction

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District and Canutillo Independent School District are preparing for in-person instruction — in limited capacity — this month.

YISD will begin face-to-face instruction on Sept. 14, for a limited number of students with extenuating circumstances at “learning hubs” — or select campuses — throughout the district. A TEA waiver requires that the district offer some face-to-face instruction on campuses starting Sept. 14.

Parents will be notified over the next two weeks by campus personnel whether their child is eligible to attend a learning hub to begin face-to-face instruction.

Once schools open for classroom learning on Oct. 19, parents will continue to have the choice between online learning and face-to-face instruction.

In early August, the YISD Board of Trustees submitted a waiver to TEA to extend the start of in-person learning on campuses until Oct. 19 — that date remains in effect for the majority of YISD students.

Canutillo Independent School District (CISD) said it will return to in-person instruction starting on Sept. 14 with a phased-in approach.

“The recent health data regarding COVID-19 represents good news,” CISD Superintendent Dr. Pedro Galaviz said. “The trend indicates that the three Ws — Wear a Mask, Wash Your Hands and Watch Your Distance — are working since fewer members of our community are being subjected to the virus. We will be resuming education in physical classrooms, bringing teachers and students together in a safe learning environment.”

CISD’s reopening plan will gradually transition the entry of students by grade level. Below are the dates each grade level will attend in-person school for the first time during the week of Sept. 14.

Elementary School

·       Monday, Sept. 14: pre-k and kindergarten

·       Tuesday, Sept. 15: pre-k through 2nd grade

·       Wednesday, Sept: 16: pre-k through 4th grade

·       Thursday, Sept. 17: pre-k through 5th grade

·       Friday, Sept. 18: all grade levels attend

After the phase-in week, elementary students whose parents chose in-person instruction will attend school every day beginning Sept. 21.

Middle School 6th–8th grade

·       Monday, Sept. 14: 6th grade

·       Tuesday, Sept. 15: 6th and 7th grade

·       Wednesday, Sept. 16: 6th through 8th grade

·       Thursday, Sept. 17: all grade levels

·       Friday, Sept. 18: all grade levels

After the phase-in week, middle school students whose parents chose in-person instruction, will attend school every day starting Sept. 21.

Canutillo High School

Canutillo High School received a waiver for a hybrid schedule for the 2020-2021 school year to  limit the number of students on the campus at one time. The school will run an A/B week schedule with certain grade levels attending on different days. 

Hybrid Week A beginning Sept. 14

  • Monday and Tuesday: 9th grade
  • Wednesday and Thursday: 10th grade
  • Friday: 12th grade

Hybrid Week B beginning Sept. 21

  • Monday and Tuesday: 9th grade
  • Wednesday and Thursday: 11th grade
  • Friday: 12th grade

Canutillo High School will continue with this rotating A/B week schedule for the remainder of the school year.

Northwest Early College High School

All grade levels at Northwest Early College High School who chose in-person instruction will attend school every day of the week starting Sept. 14 and thereafter. 

