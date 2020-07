EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District has announced that it is canceling its stadium graduations that were scheduled for July 2020.

YISD was still able to provide the class of 2020 the opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments via hybrid graduations that aired in June on KTSM.

Those graduations are still available to be viewed at any time through Ysleta ISD’s Youtube channel.