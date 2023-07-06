EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District Board of Trustees has named the 2022-23 ESC-Region 19 Honor Board for “demonstrating excellence, dedication, and ethics in their service to public education”, according to YISD.

L to R: Carlos Bustillos YISD Trustee Riverside, Christopher Hernandez YISD Trustee Ysleta, Connie Woodruff YISD Trustee Bel Air, Cruz A. Ochoa Jr. YISD Board President Hanks, Shane Haggerty YISD Parkland, Kathryn R. Lucero YISD Truste Dell Valle, Mike Dwyer YISD Trustee Eastwood

The Board of Trustees will now go on to compete for statewide recognition from the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA).

“Ysleta ISD Trustees were named best in the area by ESC-Region 19, which based its decision on criteria that included the board’s support for educational performance; educational improvement projects and school transformation initiatives; commitment to a code of ethics; and placement.” YISD said.

The elected members of the YISD school board are President Cruz Ochoa; Vice President Carlos Bustillos; Secretary Kathryn Lucero; and Trustees Mike Dwyer, Shane Haggerty, Chris Hernandez, and Connie Woodruff.