YISD begins construction on new Dolphin Terrace Elementary, Parkland Pre-K building

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday morning for the construction of the new Dolphin Terrace Elementary School, an estimated $38 million facility that will include a new, state-of-the-art Parkland Pre-K Center in Northeast El Paso.

When completed, the facility will be able to accommodate 1,000 students. Beyond that, the facility will have a new type of internet, called dark fiber, that will be able to deliver 100 times the amount of internet that regular fiber optics do, at a fraction of the cost, according to YISD Board District 3 Rep. Shane Haggerty.

Haggerty said that the older building is 60 years old and “just didn’t meet the needs of a 21st Century environment.

“Back then, they just didn’t expect to have internet. They didn’t expect to have devices on every desk,” he said. “There’s just no way that the electricity could handled it, the air conditioning couldn’t handle the amount of kids we have. So this is going to be a brand-new, 21st Century, state-of-the-art building that won’t just house the elementary school, but also the Pre-K.”

Haggerty said the new school will have a focus on STEM courses, with the only pre-engineering middle school in the area.

The project is funded by The Bond 2019, a $425 million facilities bond measure approved by YISD voters.

YISD Superintendent Dr. Xavier De La Torre, Dolphin Terrace Elementary School Principal Lorraine

Martinez, Parkland Pre-K Center Principal Rita Lopez-Rodriguez; District 4 City Rep. Joe Molinar and staff and students attended the ceremony.