YISD approves year-round calendar for 2020-2021 school year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Ysleta Independent School District Board of Trustees has approved a year-round calendar for the 2020-2012 school year.

The proposed calendars will have students throughout the city returning to class on August 3 instead of later in the month.

On Tuesday, The El Paso Independent School District school board also adopted a new calendar for the 2020-21 school year, which will allow the district more flexibility in case of another COVID-19 outbreak.

The YISD Board of Trustees approved a year round calendar for the 2020-2021 School Year. Please visit this link for more information: https://t.co/ZnUqbiv8nQ pic.twitter.com/Ym6WjmL11R — Ysleta ISD (@YsletaISD) June 18, 2020

You can find a link to YISD’s 2020 – 2021 district calendar by clicking here.