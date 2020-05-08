YISD announces its 2020-2021 top teachers of the year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Ysleta Independent School District announced its 2020-2021 Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year on Thursday.

YISD named Constance Hulbert Elementary School teacher Maria Armendariz and Hanks High School teacher Yvette Gonzalez as the 2020 Teachers of the Year.

According to a district news release, the two educators were surprised at their homes Thursday evening by their respective principals and colleagues with the announcement.

“My personal passion is being a mentor, encouraging and motivating colleagues in the teaching profession,” said Armendariz, a physical education teacher who has enjoyed a 31-year career in education by teaching at several Ysleta ISD campuses and coaching a variety of sports such as volleyball, basketball, softball and tennis.

Gonzalez, a family and consumer science teacher and 10-year teaching veteran was also recognized by the district.

“I do my best to provide a safe classroom environment that not only allows students to learn, but gives them the structure they might not otherwise have,” Gonzalez said. “I truly believe my students would tell you that I teach them to learn from their mistakes, and I push them to be the best version of themselves.”

Other finalists for Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year included:

Amber Rae Bishop – Mission Valley Elementary School

Lauren Catlett – Del Norte Heights Elementary School

Vanessa Gomez – North Star Elementary School

Michael Hernandez – North Loop Elementary School

Melissa Bradley – Ysleta Middle School

Carina Lujan – Parkland Middle School

Veronica Garcia – Del Valle Middle School

Michelle Vidalez – Young Women’s Leadership Academy

Armendariz and Gonzalez will now compete in the Teacher of the Year competition for Region 19. A list of all 2020-2021 YISD campus Teachers of the Year can be found on the district’s main website.