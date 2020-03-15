Yesterday’s tornado south of Alamogordo makes people wonder, how do twisters really form?

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Saturday morning El Paso’s National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Boles Acers, NM, south of Alamogordo. This making many questioning how much they know about tornados.

Tornados, sometimes called twisters or cyclones are violent windstorms that take the form of a rotating column of air. The column extends downward from a cumulonimbus cloud.

So… how do they form?

Tornados form in the association of a severe thunderstorm that produces; high winds. heavy rainfall, and often damaging hail. Forming in any situation that produces severe conditions.

A tornado development forms a vertical cylinder of rotating air, called a mesocyclone. This is usually caused by a updraft of a severe thunderstorm.

As the storm forms, winds are stronger aloft than at the surface, initially called wind shear, which causes rolling motion. The updraft of the storm will cause winds to create a vertical alignment.

Tornados life lines usually are between 10-30 minutes.