Wrong way worries: 14 wrecks, 5 fatalities in El Paso so far in 2021

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With 14 wrong-way driver crashes, resulting in five fatalities in El Paso since the beginning of 2021, the Texas Department of Transportation is looking to make the roadways safer.

Jennifer Wright a Spokesperson for TxDOT says a project Downtown will be able to alert drivers if there is a wrong-way driver on the Border West Expressway.

The wrong-way driver detection system looks to notify both law enforcement and drivers in danger.

“The project actually has the capability of alerting our TransVista center that there is a wrong-way driver on the highway and then when the trans vista gets that alert they can put up DMS messaging to tell everyone to get to the right side of the road that there is a wrong way driver potentially coming their way and it also can alert law enforcement” Jennifer Wright, TxDOT spokesperson

For added safety, Wright says it’s a good idea to always drive in the right lane.

“If you’re in the right-hand lane the chances of you having a head-on collision with a wrong-way driver are minimized because If they think that there going in the right direction in the right lane they will be in that left lane,” Wright.

In addition, TxDOT closed off access at Campbell Street to and from the Border expressway in Downtown and is making changes at Oregon Street and the Border Expressway.

“As you approach the Border West Expressway on Oregon southbound all of a sudden there’s now a concrete median there and that channelizes you so you can only go right,” said Wright.

The project is expected to be completed by the Spring of 2022.

