EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police say a wrong-way driver hit a marked El Paso Police Unit in West El Paso Friday night, forcing the closure of I-10 near Redd Road.

According to initial reports, the wrong-way driver was driving east in the westbound lanes when crashed with the police unit just before 11 p.m. I-10 West is closed at Redd Road until further notice.

Emergency dispatchers say crews are still on the scene and it is unknown if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story.