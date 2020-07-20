Wrestler from Guam doesn’t lose hope to compete at Olympics

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ethan Aguigui, 27 has been training for almost a decade to represent his home country Guam at the Olympics, but his dream was postponed for another year due to coronavirus.

“You know you’ve been training the last four years, this past cycle, to prepare for this moment and to hear that its been delayed one year, its kind of heart wrenching, but at the same time, you gotta keep in mind the safety of humanity,” explained Aguigui.

Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games were postponed in March and will happen next year, but Aguigui didn’t get to the qualifying tournament which was also cancelled in March.

This would be his third time attempting to make Guam’s Olympic team but he says his mindset did not change despite the setback.

“I still have to qualify for Guam so you know I have to stay on a regimen, stay disciplined,” said Aguigui.

He is continuing to get ready for next year and gearing up on training essentials that have been cut back because of the virus.

“So access to those things that were so routine and were so regular, they were just scratched…so its going for a run outside, home workouts, cross training, its doing whatever you can with what little you can,” explained Agugui.

He says he will do his best to fulfill his dream of representing Guam at the Olympics next year.