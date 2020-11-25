Wrap up of 2020: Lifetime events we’ll never forget

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — From the loss of Kobe and Gianna to wild fires, a pandemic, protests, the second wave, hurricanes, a presidential election and vaccines, 2020 will need its own history book and to top it off we’re ending the year in a drought.

“As far as temperatures go we’re still seeing this big ridge of high pressure, we have seen numerous heat waves across the U.S.” Said Jason Laney, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“After a weak monsoon season we are looking at severe drought conditions, some would call that the urban heat island affect but this is something we’re seeing in rural areas as well and that is causing us some concern,” Laney explained.

At the start of 2020, with the help of a few late winter storms, our precipitation totals were looking higher than normal, however that took a quick turn when summer rolled in.

The big concern, not being able to provide for our community of farmers.

“Some of the biggest pecan orchards are here within the whole united states however pecans take water but if you look at elephant butte lake where most of the irrigation water comes from we’re down about 2%,” NMSU Agricultural Specialist Jeff Anderson explained.

Laney with the National Weather Service explained while we are in the middle of a strong El Nina the best we can do is pray for more rain for the 36 days we have left for the rest of the year.

Latest Headlines