World’s Largest LEGO Menorah tours Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Jewish Federation of Greater El Paso celebrated Hanukkah a bit early Sunday, with the construction of a massive 70,000 piece LEGO menorah.

Families of all backgrounds worked together to construct the menorah, which stood 10-feet-tall once it was completed.

Organizers of the event say the project was more than just fun — it was a way to give back to the community.

The proceeds of this event will go towards the El Paso Children’s Hospital, organizers say.

Event organizers have several other projects lined up this week that will incorporate LEGO engineering and religious scenes.

Monday, they will travel to Franklin High School where more than 200 Lincoln Middle School students will build LEGO windmills and learn about wind energy.

Tuesday, the Jewish Federation is traveling to Vino Nuevo Church located at 988 Kessler Drive at 7 p.m. where they will build the old city of Jerusalem, complete with city wall gates, Church of the Holy Sepulcher, Wailing Wall and dozens of other landmarks in the interfaith program that is expected to draw a crowd of over 1,000 El Pasoans.

Reservations for Tuesday’s event are required at www.jewishelpaso.org/legomarathon by December 2: $5 per person or $18 per family to benefit El Paso Children’s Hospital.