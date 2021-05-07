Workout group celebrates mothers’ strength and lets them bring along the little ones

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An exercising class is celebrating the strength of mother’s bodies by creating a supportive environment and letting moms bring their little ones to the workout.

Stroller Strong Moms is an exercising program whose motto is S.L.A.M. or Sweat Like A Mom. I visited one of their workouts and it’s definitely not just about pushing strollers, these moms seriously S.L.A.M.

Stroller Strong Moms is a national company that came to El Paso in 2017. The program holds workouts in various locations around El Paso five times a week for moms and their little ones.

Gloria Peschka, a manager and one of the instructors says that their goal is to give moms a place to get their workout where they can bring their children as well, using the strollers as workout equipment.

The company also has two instructors that are the only ones in El Paso certified for postpartum fitness.”A double benefit where we get to work out and our kids get to be a part of the community and see their moms be strong and fit and be outside.” Gloria Peschka says.

Besides physical activity, the program also promotes mothers’ mental health and creates a community for moms to support each other and for kids to play.

Samantha Christian, mother of three says, “It feels great to be able to have my kids with me and to be able to do something for myself.”

“Kids get to be a part of the community and see their moms be strong and fit and be outside.” says Gloria Peschka. “Health benefits and the mental health benefits of being able to be outside with each other and work out safely have been so rewarding and we appreciate it even more now.”

Some mother’s are celebrating their first mother’s day. “It’s a nice feeling now that we’re vaccinated and we’re able to celebrate it together.” said Erin Mina, first time mom.

This gives mothers an opportunity to get a play date out of it and share their experiences of motherhood with other moms.

