Working parents worry about childcare, as schools are out and they return to work

El Paso, TX (KTSM) — Working parents in the Borderland have found themselves having to make difficult decisions as many of them are expected to return to work while their children remain at home.

Friday was the first official day of phase one for reopening the Texas economy, and as businesses reopened its doors, parents returned to work.

Victoria Valles, mother of three, told KTSM she’s afraid to put her children at risk.

“I don’t think we’re ready to open period, I don’t think it’s safe but if they open the businesses and not the schools then who is going to take care of the children,” Valles said.

She added, with the children not in school she’s had to take on more roles.

“We’ve taken on a lot of new roles, me myself have taken on that I’m now a first grade, fourth grade, and eighth-grade teacher and I’m also the housekeeper and the chef and the referee,” Valles explained.

Luckil y, Valles came to an agreement with her employer to continue working from home.

The YWCA of El Paso explained to KTSM they are providing free childcare for families who aren’t so lucky.

“We usually run after school programs but now there’s no after school programs so now we put them to work with the kiddos and we can offer it for free so until June 1st it’s free to people who are referred to us,” said CEO of YWCA Silvia Acosta.

She added they offer educational assistance.

“We also do homework help, so we have connections to so when they leave them with us, we help them do their homework,” Dr. Acosta said.

If you would like to take advantage of the services offered by the YWCA of El Paso, you must contact your child’s teacher to be referred by the schools’ counselor.