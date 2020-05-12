Workforces Solutions reports more than 6,500 unemployment claims made regionally in May

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The unemployment rate continue to be high in El Paso and the surrounding region, according to the latest numbers.

Workforce Solutions Borderplex reports that 11,605 unemployment insurance claims were made between April 26 and May 9. The month of May, so far, has seen about 6,575 claims.

Unemployment by month

Those numbers represent the Borderplex region which includes the counties of Brewster, Culberson, El Paso, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, and Presidio.

The high numbers are mainly a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced several businesses to temporarily close as local and state government bodies try to prevent larger outbreaks. This has been the case nationally.

So far, claims have grown each month, according to the latest report:

January: 1,175

February: 1,362

March: 15,399

April: 35,486

May (so far): 6,575

According to the data, the most unemployment claims have been made in El Paso’s Eastside during the last two weeks. The 79936 area code reported 1,596 claims, followed by the 79938 area code 1,183.