Workforce Solutions hosts virtual hiring fair this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Workforce Solutions Borderplex will host their largest virtual hiring event of the summer this Wednesday, July 15.

The fair is from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday. Job seekers are encouraged to register ahead of time and have a PDF of their resume ready.

“Some of the area’s leading employers will participate in this one single job fair, so the opportunities for jobseekers are prime,” said Leila Melendez, CEO of Workforce Solutions Borderplex. “Our new virtual hiring system is full-service and some hires may be made onsite.”

WSB will be available to answer questions on the discussion board for those in need of more information. Job fair preparation suggestions are provided below.