Workforce Solutions closes seven regional offices, adds remote assistance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Workforce Solutions Borderplex (WSB) is closing seven offices in the region in order to safely assist clients while preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
In order to serve the West Texas Region, WSB has established a system for remote assistance to its clients. In addition to certain offices being closed for clients, the two open offices will only be able to serve ten clients at a time.
The adjustments to schedules and open offices will last through Wednesday, April 1.
The following locations will stay open with regular hours:
- North Loop Center
8825 N. Loop, Ste. 122
El Paso, TX 79907
915-887-2600
Hours: Monday – Friday from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- Northeast Center
8941 Dyer St.
El Paso, TX 79904
915-887-2600
Hours: Monday – Friday from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
The following locations will be closed until further notice. Services can be provided remotely by calling staff at 915-887-2600. The Presidio, Alpine and Marfa locations will be available at the phone numbers listed.
Downtown Center
First Floor, inside the Main Library
501 N. Oregon Street
El Paso, TX 79901
Military Affiliated Satellite Center
Building 503 B, Basement Room 2
Ft. Bliss, TX 79906
Horizon Center
13998 Horizon Blvd. Suite 110 – 120
Horizon City, TX 79928
Job Link Site
6351 South Desert
El Paso, TX 79932
Presidio Center
701 E Market, Suite 6B
Presidio, TX 79845
432-837-9800
Alpine Center
Ward Center Plaza
710 E. Holland, Ste. 2
Alpine, TX 79830
432-837-9800
Marfa Pop-Up
Marfa City Hall
432-837-9800
For more information or to search for a job online visit www.borderplexjobs.com or www.workintexas.com.