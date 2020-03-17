Workforce Solutions closes seven regional offices, adds remote assistance

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Workforce Solutions Borderplex (WSB) is closing seven offices in the region in order to safely assist clients while preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In order to serve the West Texas Region, WSB has established a system for remote assistance to its clients. In addition to certain offices being closed for clients, the two open offices will only be able to serve ten clients at a time.

The adjustments to schedules and open offices will last through Wednesday, April 1.

The following locations will stay open with regular hours:

  • North Loop Center
    8825 N. Loop, Ste. 122
    El Paso, TX 79907
    915-887-2600
    Hours:  Monday – Friday from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
  • Northeast Center
    8941 Dyer St.
    El Paso, TX 79904
    915-887-2600
    Hours:  Monday – Friday from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

The following locations will be closed until further notice.  Services can be provided remotely by calling staff at 915-887-2600.  The Presidio, Alpine and Marfa locations will be available at the phone numbers listed. 

Downtown Center
First Floor, inside the Main Library
501 N. Oregon Street
El Paso, TX 79901

Military Affiliated Satellite Center
Building 503 B, Basement Room 2
Ft. Bliss, TX 79906

Horizon Center
13998 Horizon Blvd. Suite 110 – 120
Horizon City, TX 79928

Job Link Site
6351 South Desert
El Paso, TX 79932

Presidio Center
701 E Market, Suite 6B
Presidio, TX 79845
432-837-9800

Alpine Center
Ward Center Plaza
710 E. Holland, Ste. 2
Alpine, TX 79830
432-837-9800

Marfa Pop-Up
Marfa City Hall
432-837-9800

For more information or to search for a job online visit www.borderplexjobs.com or www.workintexas.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Spring break on South Padre Island to be canceled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring break on South Padre Island to be canceled"

Hidalgo County Judge declares disaster emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hidalgo County Judge declares disaster emergency"

Sandra Sanchez on South Padre Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sandra Sanchez on South Padre Island"

City of Socorro issues disaster declaration

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Socorro issues disaster declaration"

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"
More Local