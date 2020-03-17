Workforce Solutions closes seven regional offices, adds remote assistance

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Workforce Solutions Borderplex (WSB) is closing seven offices in the region in order to safely assist clients while preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

In order to serve the West Texas Region, WSB has established a system for remote assistance to its clients. In addition to certain offices being closed for clients, the two open offices will only be able to serve ten clients at a time.

The adjustments to schedules and open offices will last through Wednesday, April 1.

The following locations will stay open with regular hours:

North Loop Center

8825 N. Loop, Ste. 122

El Paso, TX 79907

915-887-2600

Hours: Monday – Friday from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Northeast Center

8941 Dyer St.

El Paso, TX 79904

915-887-2600

Hours: Monday – Friday from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

The following locations will be closed until further notice. Services can be provided remotely by calling staff at 915-887-2600. The Presidio, Alpine and Marfa locations will be available at the phone numbers listed.

Downtown Center

First Floor, inside the Main Library

501 N. Oregon Street

El Paso, TX 79901



Military Affiliated Satellite Center

Building 503 B, Basement Room 2

Ft. Bliss, TX 79906

Horizon Center

13998 Horizon Blvd. Suite 110 – 120

Horizon City, TX 79928



Job Link Site

6351 South Desert

El Paso, TX 79932

Presidio Center

701 E Market, Suite 6B

Presidio, TX 79845

432-837-9800



Alpine Center

Ward Center Plaza

710 E. Holland, Ste. 2

Alpine, TX 79830

432-837-9800

Marfa Pop-Up

Marfa City Hall

432-837-9800

For more information or to search for a job online visit www.borderplexjobs.com or www.workintexas.com.