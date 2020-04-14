Workforce Solutions Borderplex Shares Openings for Jobs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- With the stay-at-home order in effect, the unemployment numbers are going up, Workforce Solutions Borderplex has shared a list of immediate openings for Jobs.

According to a weekly data report by WSB, from March 29 to April 10 there were 15,380 unemployment claimants in the region amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, WSB shared a variety of job opportunities available in the Borderplex area with over 2,000 jobs.

Job seekers should register at Work in Texas by creating a profile and then searching and applying for jobs at www.WorkInTexas.com.