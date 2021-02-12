Workforce Solutions Borderplex opens a one-stop-shop trailer

'Follow the fleet, get in touch with out street crew.'"

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Workforce Solutions Borderplex is hitting the road to bring their services directly to people on the job hunt. Kandolite Carson, the media producer with Workforce Solutions Borderplex tells us about the street crew and what they are offering to the public.

It’s like an office on wheels.

Carson says with the pandemic it is really hard for people to get to us at some of our offices.

Workforce Solutions Borderplex have been closed on and off due to the pandemic.

This one stop shop allows you to utilize a computer, internet, printing services, and the best part is a street crew member will be there so they can help guide people with any questions.

Inside the trailer, there will be two computers, and while you are there you can sign up for any of our services whether you are trying to sign up for a job fair, for our childcare services.