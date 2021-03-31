Workforce Solutions Borderplex hosts panel on how COVID has affected women in the workforce

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Workforce Solutions Borderplex (WSB) Solutions is moderating the second installment of the El Paso Chamber’s “Rebuild & Reimagine” series at noon on Wednesday.

The virtual event is being held in honor of Women’s History Month. The discussion will focus on how COVID-19 has affected women in the workforce, including current challenges, regional strengths and what the future looks like.

WSB Communication Director Bianca Cervantes will serve as the moderator for the panel, which will include:

Arlene Carroll (SVP Commercial Banking Manager at WestStar Bank and Chairwoman of the El Paso Chamber Board of Directors)

Representative Claudia Ordaz Perez (Texas State House of Representatives)

Gladys Gonzalez (Sales Manager at Hotel Paso del Norte, Chair of the El Paso Women in Business Committee at the El Paso Chamber)

Tiffany Menefee (President of Pronto Body Shop)

The roundtable is free and open to the public and will be live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1061496220926390.