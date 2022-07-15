EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso families and childcare providers are invited to a free childcare fair this weekend to find out more about Workforce Solutions Borderplex’ Care Champs childcare program aimed at assisting families with the costs of childcare.

Workforce Solutions Borderplex has loosened the income guidelines that make more eligible families. The event is free.

To celebrate WSB’s more flexible income guidelines for enrollment, families are invited to a free event where they can pre-screen for childcare services and meet with childcare providers while enjoying free entertainment and games for the whole family.

Workforce Solutions Borderplex

Childcare providers who are currently not part of the Care Champs system are encouraged to attend to

learn more about participating in the program. WSB is also extending an invitation to employers interested

in a Care Champs membership to assist their workers with potential childcare coverage and pop-up

enrollment events. Event registration can be found here. Families interested in pre-screening for the Care

Champ program can click here after registering for this event.



● What: Workforce Solutions Borderplex Presents: Care Champs Child Care Fair

● When: Sat, July 16, 2022

● Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM MDT

● Where: Starlight Event Center, 6650 Continental Drive, El Paso, TX 79925

