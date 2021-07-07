Workforce Solutions Borderplex helps soldiers transition into civilian life with resource fair

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A large part of the Borderland community is Ft. Bliss and Workforce Solutions Borderplex is helping soldiers transition into civilian life.

Workforce Solutions Borderplex said transitioning soldiers are a major priority and that is why they are supporting an upcoming resource fair at Fort Bliss on July 15.

“The Transition Assistance Program, also known as TAP, is hosting over 100 employer and resource booths at their hiring fair expo. It’s at the Centennial, the only giant room that could fit so many booths! There are tons of job opportunities and you can find a WSB resource center in one of the entrance corners,” said Kandolite Carson, media producer from Workforce Solutions Borderplex.

Chuy, the mascot, will be there helping out with resumes, cover letters and help connecting people to the web for any online applications. There will also be the WSB hype team on site.

“This is also open to military spouses, veterans, active duty military and their family, and dod card holders or civilians. our hype team is ready for you,” said Carson.

The event starts at 9AM and ends at 2PM July 15. Click here for more details.