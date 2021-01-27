Workforce Solutions Borderplex helps collect winter clothes for migrant and seasonal farmworkers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Workforce Solutions Borderplex is helping collect winter clothes for migrant and seasonal farmworkers at multiple locations.

The winter clothes drive to help the migrant seasonal farmworkers of the region is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

You can drop off winter clothes at two different Workforce Solutions Borderplex locations:

8825 North Loop Dr., Ste 122, El Paso, TX 79907

8941 Dyer St, El Paso, TX 79904

“What these people do is they follow the seasons on a regular basis to pick produce for us and they help us get food on our table and, so, what we would like to do is get warmth to them,” said Bianca Cervantes, the marketing director with Workforce Solutions Borderplex. “Given that these people do so much for us already and we want to pay it forward.”

The organization is asking for new gloves, scarves and beanies, as well as gently used jackets. While you drop off donations, you can sign up for services from Workforce Solutions Borderplex.

“We will have our new pop-out trailers. These trailers are your job toolbox on wheels,” said Cervantes. “Sign up for our services. Get into our system. When you are in our system, we can determine if you are eligible for different types of support services, whether it is gas money, interview clothes, workshops and everything we offer is free.”

Find more information, visit their website.