EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Women Behind the Badge is hosting a free prep camp on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Office Training Academy located on 12501 Montana Ave Building B El Past, TX 79938.

“We want to tell our experiences as women in law enforcement. We will help you prepare for our fitness test and help with the hiring process. If you are interested in becoming a Sheriff’s Office member, let us help you join the Women Behind the Badge! For law enforcement, dispatchers, and civilian positions.” said the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

If you’re interested, you can RSVP by emailing jwashington@epcounty.com or by direct messaging the Women Behind the Badge on social media.