EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Las Cruces Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team helped transport an injured hiker off Dripping Springs Trail on Monday, June 5.

The rescue team was dispatched to a report of an injured woman in her 30s along the Dripping Springs Trail in the Organ Mountains at around 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department.

Fire officials say emergency medical technicians from American Medical Response reached the hiker first and initiated treatment. The hiker was then transported down a section of the trail to the staging area near the Dripping Springs Natural Area Visitor’s Center.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.