Woman struck by vehicle in Lower Valley; EPPD looking for driver who fled scene

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Lower Valley.

According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), the wreck happened shortly after 8 p.m., at the intersection of Betel and Kernal. A 21-year-old woman was struck and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

EPPD officials add that the suspected driver involved in the wreck fled the scene.

Officials are asking anyone with information regarding this crash to call the non-emergency number at 915-832-4400.

This story will be updated as information is released; look for updates here on KTSM.com and in our newscasts.

