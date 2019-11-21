Woman struck by a car and killed in West El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A pedestrian was struck Wednesday evening near the intersection of Redd Road and Resler Drive in West El Paso, according to El Paso police.

The incident happened on the 900 block of N. Restler near Franklin High School just before 7 p.m.

Police officers have reported a 74- year old woman was crossing Restler when she was struck by a 2012 Fiat and died at the scene.

Officials say the woman did not cross at the intersection or crosswalk.

The 74- year old woman’s death has now been reported as the 61st traffic fatality of the year, compared to 60 this time last year.