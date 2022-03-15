EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday afternoon, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) released information about a Monday evening stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital.

According to EPPD officials, the stabbing happened just before 6 p.m. Monday, near the intersection of Noble and Myrtle Streets in Downtown El Paso.

Officers responding to the scene found a 34-year-old woman with a stab wound to the neck.

The woman was transported to an area hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

No other information regarding the incident was released by EPPD.

