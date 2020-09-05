Woman reunited with family after 109 days in the hospital with COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A family is celebrating another Sun City recovery today after 63-year-old Josefina Cortez was released from the hospital after a 109-day stay.

Cortez has been battling COVID-19 since May 17 when she was admitted to the Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus. After 109 days, her team of doctors, nurses, therapists, and social workers joined for a celebratory send-off.

Her family was waiting outside the hospital to greet her as she was loaded into an ambulance to continue her treatment at a skilled nursing facility so she can regain her strength.

