EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Edna Rojo, the 51-year-old woman who had been reported missing since July was found recently with family, the El Paso Police Department said.

Rojo left the State Supported Living Center on July 23 and police had been searching for her ever since.

On Thursday, police sent out an alert canceling the lookout after she was found in Clovis, N.M. with a family member.