EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police say a 37-year-old El Paso woman was killed after running back into traffic to retrieve a dropped cell phone Monday night.

Police say Celina Coria was walking across Shadow Mountain Drive north of Mesa Street with her son around 9:45 p.m. Monday when he dropped his phone.

Coria ran back to the lane to pick it up, and that’s when Police say a northbound 2001 GMC Sierra hit Coria as she went back to grab the phone.

Coria was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center, where she died.

This is the 27th traffic fatality compared to 25 at this time last year. At this time, the driver who hit Coria is not facing charges.

