El Paso COVID-19 update: Nearly 200 currently in hospital, 276 new cases and 3 new deaths reported

Woman killed in Thursday night crash on Loop 375, El Paso Police say alcohol involved

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman died Thursday night after her car slammed into the back of a stopped tractor-trailer on Loop 375.

The collision happened at about 10 p.m. on Loop 375 East near Zaragoza Road.

Police said in an alert that the car was weaving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed before it rear ended a tractor-trailer that was stopped in traffic.

Alcohol is believed to be one of the factors, along with the high rate of speed, that caused the crash, Police said. More information on the woman who died was not released by police.

