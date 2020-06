EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police say a woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Northeast El Paso early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 9900 block of Railroad, south of Loop 375. According to officers on the scene, the driver of the vehicle crashed into a tree and died on impact. No other vehicles or passengers were involved.

Police closed the street to investigate. More information is expected at the conclusion of the investigation.