EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman is dead after a Sunday morning wreck on I-10 between Fabens and Clint.

According to officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO), Deputies were sent out at 10:45 a.m.,

to wreck in the Westbound lanes of I-10 at mile Marker 48.

EPCSO officials say that a car rear-ended a Tractor Trailer, resulting in the death of the woman driving the other vehicle.

Crews were forced to close I-10 Westbound closed at Exit mile marker 49, with traffic detouring at the Fabens Road exit.

Officials add that the investigation is still in progress, no further information at this time.

