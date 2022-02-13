EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman is dead after a shooting in a Socorro neighborhood late Saturday night.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO), the Socorro Police Department (SPD) responded to a call of ‘shots fired’ at a home along the 200 block of Isabel Way.

Once SPD officers arrived,they found 43-year-old Azul Jade Ruiz with a gunshot wound. Ruiz was rushed to a local hospital where she later died as a result of her injuries.

SPD Officers then requested the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit to assist in the investigation.

EPCSO officials say no arrests have been made and the case is still an active investigation. Look for updates as we receive information, here on KTSM.com and in our later newscasts.

