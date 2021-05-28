Woman indicted on auto burglary charges in Dona Ana County

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Diana M. Ortega was indicted by a Dona Ana County Grand Jury, Dona Ana County District Attorney Gerald Byers made the announcement today, Friday.

Defendant Ortega currently has 10 pending cases, she is facing 8 counts of Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, 7 counts Larceny, 2 counts of Credit Card Theft, 19 counts Unauthorized Withdrawal, Theft or use of the Card of Another, 2 counts of breaking and entering and Tampering with Evidence.

“I want to thank the Las Cruces Police Department in their efforts to thoroughly investigate these crimes, the LCPD Motor Vehicle Thefts report indicated that these types of crimes are increasing in our community. My office is diligently pursuing every legal action to keep those dangerous criminals off our city streets.” said District Attorney Gerald Byers. “A pre-trial services court program would greatly assist the courts in monitoring those defendants who are released and perhaps prevent this type of crime from reoccurring.”

Ortega will remain in the Dona Ana County Detention Center awaiting trial.

