Woman in her 40s among 7 new virus deaths, 446 new cases reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health reported seven new virus-related deaths on Saturday, including a woman in her 40s.

The deaths occurred over a period of about six months. All seven patients had underlying health conditions. They include one woman in her 40s, two men in their 60s, one man in his 70s, one woman and one man in their 80s and one woman in her 90s.

The latest reported deaths bring the city’s death toll due to COVID-19 to 2,058.

The Health Department also reported 446 new cases and 33 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from tests conducted during the CDC weeks of 46, 49, 50, 51 (2020 Week) and 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8 (2021 Weeks). We are currently in CDC Week 8.

There are 6,126 active cases, with 324 individuals hospitalized, 116 in the ICU and 83 on ventilators.

According to health officials, 114,869 individuals, or 93 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

As of Saturday, there were 67,757 people in El Paso County who have been fully vaccinated and 118,117 people who have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, according to the Texas Vaccine Data Dashboard.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit the city’s COVID-19 dashboard at https://www.epstrong.org/.