Woman in her 20s becomes Doña Ana county’s second COVID-19 case

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico state health officials say a Doña Ana County woman in her 20s has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, bringing the total cases in the City of the Crosses to two.

The announcement from state officials also includes an update in total cases for New Mexico, which now includes 57 cases.

The newest cases include nine people in Bernalillo County, one from Lea County, one from Sandoval County, one from Taos County and the woman from Dona Ana County.

The New Mexico Department of Health says they have detected community spread in the state and are urging residents to heed warnings and take measures to protect themselves and their loved ones. The agency says it is likely other residents who have yet to be tested are also positive for the virus.

State officials have vigorously encouraged all New Mexicans to practice social distancing procedures: stay home, particularly if you are sick. Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

New cases in the State of New Mexico

Bernalillo County (Albuquerque) A female in her 70s A female in her 60s Two males in their 40s Two males in their 30s A female in her 30s A female in her 20s A male infant

Doña Ana County (Las Cruces) A female in her 20s

Lea County A male in his 70s

Sandoval County A female in her 40s

Santa Fe County A male in his 50s

Taos County A female in her 50s



El Paso/Las Cruces/Juarez has now reported a total of 10 cases in the region. Of those ten cases, seven of the patients are in their 20s or teens.