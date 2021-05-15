Woman in her 20s among new COVID deaths, 38 new cases reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A woman in her 20s is among the three new COVID-19-related deaths reported on Saturday. The total number of virus-related deaths in El Paso is now 2,590.

All three patients had underlying health conditions. They include the woman in her 20s, one man in his 70s and one woman in her 80s.

The El Paso Department of Health also reported 38 new cases, as well as one additional case that is part of the delayed local result issued by the State. The result is from the test conducted during the 2021 CDC Week 19. We are currently in CDC Week 19.

There are 1,549 active COVID-19 cases, with 102 people hospitalized, 37 in the ICU and 28 on ventilators. As of Saturday, 50.3 percent of El Pasoans 16 and over have been fully vaccinated and 67.3 percent have been partially vaccinated.

The Health Department said that 131,088 individuals, or 96.7 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

For detailed COVID-19 data, visit epstrong.org.

