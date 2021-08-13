Woman drowns from collapsing wall in central El Paso home, 2-year-old granddaughter critical

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department confirms 65-year-old woman drowned in her home with her 2-year-old granddaughter sustaining severe injuries in Central El Paso home during Thursday night flooding.

EPPD stated in a press release that a living room wall collapsed after rainwater flooded the home at 3200 block of Nashville, pinning down the 65-year-old woman.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her 2-year-old granddaughter, also pinned down as the wall crumbled, is currently in the hospital in critical condition, according to EPPD.

Two other people were rescued from the home – a 78-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman as the home was flooding before the wall broke down, the press release stated.

