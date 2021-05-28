Woman behind bars for violating terms of release after fatal February crash

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police have arrested 26-year-old Geena Quintana in East El Paso, wanted for Intoxication Manslaughter with Vehicle.

On Friday, deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Warrants & Fugitive Apprehension Unit and Civil section made the arrest. After trying to locate Quintana at her residence for the outstanding warrant, police learned she had gone to work.

Deputies found Quintana at a business located at the 2100 block of N. Yarbrough Dr.

She was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Intoxication Manslaughter w/Vehicle with a $225,000 bond.

As we’ve previously reported, 26-year-old Angel Sanchez died after a vehicle collided with a metal utility pole. Quintana, was driving a black BMW, traveling east with Sanchez when the vehicle left the roadway and struck the pole.

