Woman attacked in attempted Lower Valley carjacking

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man accused of attacking a woman at a Lower Valley 7-Eleven store is the subject of this week’s Crime of the Week.

The incident happened on the morning of Saturday, July 11, at 8:59 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 9370 North Loop, not far from Del Valle High School. According to police, the victim came out of the store and walked to her car. A man attacked the woman as she opened her door, he pulled her hair and pushed her to the side.

The suspect attempted to take away her keys to steal her car. Witnesses ran to help the woman, and the suspect fled the scene, police say.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, in his mid-30s, 5’8″ tall, thin build with a light complexion. He was wearing a black t-shirt and black and white athletic pants.

Anyone with any information on the identity of this violent attacker should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS), or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous and, if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.