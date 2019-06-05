Woman attacked by pack of dogs in Far East El Paso: Sheriff’s Office says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was attacked by a pack of dogs in Far East El Paso and the Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owners.

The attack happened at about 9:45 a.m. on Bunyun Way, in the Sparks area, an El Paso County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was taking her dog outside to pee when the pack of dogs entered through an open gate and attacked her, the spokeswoman said.

She was taken to an area hospital and the sheriff’s office is waiting to hear about her condition.

The dogs were described as pit bulls and deputies are searching for the owner or owners of the dogs.