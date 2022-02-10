EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An east El Paso woman was arrested on Wednesday after leaving a dog out in the cold in December.

According to the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), 45-year-old Nicole Anne Jordan was arrested as a result of an investigation launched back on December 17, 2021 when the dog was surrendered to Animal Services.

Animal Service officials say the elderly dog was in bad shape, leading to Jordan’s arrest.

The investigation revealed the 15 year old dog had been left outside in the cold weather, was yelping in pain, unable to move, and had a tumor with maggots in his ear. Animal services of el paso

Jordan was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under the charge of Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals.

Jordan’s bond was set at $3,000.

