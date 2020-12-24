Woman arrested for kidnapping infant

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — A 19-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for kidnapping a family friend’s baby.

Yakqueline Mendoza was charged with kidnapping and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond.

according to officials, deputies with the El Paso Sheriff’s Office were notified at around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning about a missing infant at a residence in the 1100 block of Spartan Road.

Mendoza had spent the night at a family friend’s house when she allegedly took the infant, who was discovered missing the following morning. Mendoza was located in New Mexico in possession of the child.

The infant was unharmed and reunited with its parents.

No other information is available at this time. We will update this story as more information comes into the newsroom.

