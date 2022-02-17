EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman is behind bars after the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) Warrant & Fugitive Apprehension Unit and deputies arrest her for an alleged improper relationship between an educator and student.

According to EPCSO officials the arrest took place February 17, 2022, as the deputies and the unit out of the Peter J. Herrera Patrol Station were conducting an investigation in reference to a wanted subject.

EPCSO officials say that the subject of the investigation was 58-year-old Rachel Montellano. During the investigation, deputies made contact with a woman who they say resembled Montellano.

The woman was subsequently identified as Montellano, and she was taken into custody without incident.

Montellano was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a bond of $50,000.

EPCSO officials did not say which school the alleged improper relationship between the student and Montellano took place at, nor did they provide any other information regarding the investigation.

