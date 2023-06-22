EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 53-year-old woman from Dell City was recently arrested after she allegedly used funds from the city’s bank accounts to make purchases and cash withdrawals for personal use, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Diana Suarez, 53, a former Dell City employee, allegedly used funds to make purchases and cash withdrawals for personal use between Sept. 13, 2020, and Sept. 12, 2021, according to an indictment returned by an El Paso Grand Jury on Wednesday June 14.

Suarez was charged with one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

The FBI is investigating this case.