With the acquittal of former President Trump, what’s next for lawmakers?

President Biden and his covid advisory panel are focused on moving forward with reopening schools, getting vaccinations out to the public and relief to the American people.

WASHINGTON, DC (NBC News) — Lawmakers are taking a break between impeachment and covid relief publicly reacting to the weekend acquittal of former President Donald Trump.

Also privately working to get a $1400 stimulus payment in your hands.

So now, where does that leaves the Republican party?

Democrats turning to covid relief, writing up details for a vote next week.

Their proposal includes billions for schools, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says should be spent on ventilation.

The agency says that, plus wearing masks, and vaccinating teachers, should get kids safely back to class.

The US is now halfway to President Joe Biden’s goal of 100 million vaccinations in 100 days.

On the third anniversary of the Parkland school shooting, President Biden is also asking Congress to deal with gun violence.

Biden calls for universal background checks, an assault weapons ban, and eliminating liability protections for manufacturers.