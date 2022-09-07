EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The fall season is quickly approaching which means the recommendation of the yearly flu shot is here.

Dr. Armando Meza is expecting positive Covid-19 cases to rise just how we see flu cases spike around this time of year.

With the recent spike in the area, Dr. Meza is urging El Paso residents to head to their local pharmacy or medical professional to receive their booster shot.

Dr. Meza explains how a booster shot will be recommended every year just like the flu shot. Receiving the booster means you’re protecting yourself from the different variants and the original strain of Covid-19.

Dr. Meza’s advice goes along with what Dr. Fauci has previously said in a press conference with the CDC concerning the effectiveness of the booster.

“So, we fully expect that the updated bivalent vaccine contain ba4 ba5 sequences will offer better protection against the current circulating strains than the original vaccine.”

At home tests are still reliable but residents should make sure they are testing frequently. Dr. Meza explains the importance of frequent testing if tests come out negative as it may take some time for the virus to fully take over.

However, Dr. Meza does not recommend receiving the covid booster and the flu shot at the same time as the human body needs time for both vaccines to do the proper job, but if a person is in a situation where they are only available to get the vaccines at the same time, it is safe enough to do so.

If you need to find the closest Covid-19 testing sites, the information can be found here.

